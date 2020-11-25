      Weather Alert

Another 260 Cases of COVID-19 Reported In Lancaster County On Wednesday

Nov 25, 2020 @ 5:09pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Nov. 25)–The health department on Wednesday reported there were 260 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 15,321.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 73.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 5,032 to 5,060

Weekly positivity rate:

  • November 15 through 21:  27.4 percent
  • November 22 through 25:  25.8 percent

 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 157 with 79 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 78 from other communities (nine on ventilators).

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is in the red position.  The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

  • Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
  • Work from home if possible.
  • Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.
  • Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.
  • Avoid gatherings.
  • Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed.  The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.
  • Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.