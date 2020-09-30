Another Arrest Made Connected To LPD Investigator’s Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 30)–Another arrest has been made into the August 26 shooting of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.
According to court records, an investigation showed that a 17-year-old has been arrested for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, after being identified as a family member of the suspected shooter, 17-year-old Felipe Vasquez. His family member admitted to “knowingly and intentionally possessing” the gun believed to be used in the shooting. The teen “knew or believed” the gun was stolen.
The 17-year-old has been lodged for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, and had his bond set for 10 percent of $100,000.
Meanwhile, Vasquez remains in jail on a charge of first-degree murder in Herrera’s death. It was changed over to that charge, after Herrera passed away on Sept. 7. Herrera was serving a warrant at a home off of the southwest corner of 33rd and Vine on August 26, when gunshots rang out from inside the home.
Vazquez and Orion Ross were found hiding in a bedroom, according to court records.
As officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Vasquez and Ross through a window and fled from the area. While they were running, investigators say Vazquez fired a black Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun, striking Herrera, the affidavit states.
Both Ross and Vazquez were arrested shortly after the shooting.
The gun, which was found on the scene after the shooting, was reported stolen on July 12. Court records state the gun was taken from someone known to Ross.