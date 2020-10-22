Another Covid Death In Lincoln
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
Lincoln, NE (October 22, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that a resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 42. The individual was a man in his 70s. His death was the seventh in Lincoln in the past 4 days.
The Health Department reported 81 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,526. Over the past 15 days, the County has averaged 94.2 cases per day.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has reached a new high. 400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, up from the previous day’s high of 380. Nebraska reported 899 new virus cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. The rate of new cases in the state remains fifth-highest in the nation.