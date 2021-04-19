Another Inmate Is Missing From Community Correctional Facility
John Mays
(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2021) Another inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).
44 year old, John Mays did not return to the facility Saturday morning following his shift at work. Staff members went to his place of employment and retrieved the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which had been removed.
Mays’ sentence started December 2, 2020. He was sentenced to three years for charges out of Douglas County that include multiple counts of violating a protection order – second offense. Mays tentative release date is October 15, 2021.
Mays is a 44-year old black man, 6’ 1”, 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: All States Expand Vaccine Eligibility To People 16+