Another Lancaster County Death From Covid-19

Lincoln, NE (June 2, 2021) Lincoln has had another death from Covid 19; its the first death from the virus reported since May 20th. The victim was a woman in her 80’s who was in a hospital at the time. That brings the Lancaster County Pandemic Death Toll to 237. Four new cases of the virus were confirmed today.
OTHER COVID-19 STATISTICS AS OF TODAY:
Vaccinations administered:
Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change):
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 4
Total number of cases: 31,379
Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized
Total number of deaths: 237
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 17 with seven from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 10 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
