Another Lincoln Area Person Victimized By Bitcoin Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–There’s another Bitcoin scam victim in the Lincoln area, this time a 66-year-old rural Lancaster County man.

On Monday, deputies were called after the man said he had received a text about fraudulent charges on his bank account with Liberty First Credit Union. He called the number and talked to someone named Randy. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the man was convinced by the scammer named Randy to put all of his money into a Bitcoin account.

The victim used $9,000 from his account toward the Bitcoin, but got suspicious when the other man asked to have him use his wife’s money.