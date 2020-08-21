Another NDCS Staff Member Positive For COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS August 21, 2020) Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director, Scott . Frakes, announced Thursday that a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 56. Forty-six of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
