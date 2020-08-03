Another NDCS Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2020) Nebraska Department of Corrections Director, Scott Frakes, announced Sunday that a staff member of the Nebraska State Penitentiary is positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 44. Twenty-six of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
