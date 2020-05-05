Another NDCS Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS May 5, 2020) A 5th staff member in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). That person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.
No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
