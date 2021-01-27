Another Snow Day For LPS On Wednesday
LINCOLN–(News Release Jan. 26)–There will be no classes (in-person or remote) at Lincoln Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, due to winter weather conditions. Tomorrow is a school closure day for Lincoln Public Schools. Please check with your school about school-related afternoon activities.
We appreciate the city crews and our Operations staff who are working around the clock to clear streets, sidewalks and parking lots so our staff and students can travel to school safely after this historic snow storm. A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs.
More information about our school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.