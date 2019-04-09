Another Spring Snow Storm to Hit Nebraska

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for another spring snow storm which looks to impact a good portion of the state Wednesday through Thursday. Forecasts call for blizzard conditions in western Nebraska with heavy and significant snow along with high winds. Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm.

“Nebraska has sustained a long and hard winter. We encountered record flooding just a month ago that impacted much of the state after a historic blizzard. This latest storm looks again to have significant impact on a majority of the state,” said Director Kyle Schneweis. “As always, drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel. Regardless, our crews will be out working to clear roadways as conditions allow in a potential blizzard.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Travelers are also encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows.

