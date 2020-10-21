Another Tough Covid Day In Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (October 21, 2020) For the third day in a row, two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus related deaths in Lancaster County to 41. The individuals were women in their 80s and 40s who were both hospitalized.
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports 106 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,445. Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 97.2 new cases per day.
The State, and Lancaster County, both have rates of positive tests that are higher than the nation as a whole.
- Lancaster County – remains at 8.9 percent
- State – remains at 10.8 percent
- National – remains at 7.6 percent
Data released by Johns Hopkins University shows that Nebraska has the fifth highest rate of new virus cases, per capita, of all States.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
Testing is available with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.
- Work from home when possible.
- Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.
- Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.
- Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.