After inspection by Lancaster County forces, County Bridge A-138, located on Little Salt Road between N 112th Street and N 134th Street, has been determined to be unsafe for the traveling public and is being closed immediately.

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer or call 402-441-7681.

READ MORE: Should Lincoln take a stand on Green New Deal