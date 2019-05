Aardvark Antique Mall is hosting a live outdoor auction event to aid flood victims.

All proceeds from the auction are given directly to the Salvation Army Flood Disaster Relief.

The event is being held on Saturday, May 25th at the Aardvark Antique Mall, 5800 Arbor Rd. Lincoln, NE.

The auction begins at 11 am and raffle tickets will be for sale throughout the event.

