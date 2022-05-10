Apartment Fire In Waverly Leaves One Resident Dead

WAVERLY–(KFOR May 10)–A 61-year-old man was found dead after his apartment caught fire in Waverly late this morning.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the Northland Apartments at 140th and Lancashire St. in Waverly shortly after 11 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Mark Umland was located deceased in his apartment. No one else was injured.
The fire spread throughout the building, causing damage to all 8 apartments. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been released yet.
In addition to Waverly Fire; Southeast Fire, Greenwood Fire, Ashland Fire, Ceresco Fire, Raymond Fire and Eagle Fire all responded and extinguished the flames.
The fire displaced 8 households totaling 20 people. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced families. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.00.