Application Period For Federal Judgeship Opens

LINCOLN, NEB. (October 14, 2022) –U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) today announced the application process for filling a forthcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. Recently, Judge John M. Gerrard announced his transition from active service to senior status effective February 6, 2023.

Under the U.S. Constitution, judicial nominations are made by the president “by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate.” Nebraska’s federal district court has three judgeships. This will be the fourth time Senator Fischer has worked to identify and recommend a highly qualified successor for a federal judicial vacancy.

Senator Fischer invites applications from qualified Nebraskans. Individuals interested in applying for the vacancy should review the following details:

Applicants must complete a comprehensive questionnaire detailing a candidate’s background and qualifications. Candidates must respond to all questions, except 20, 22, 23, and 26. Please note that personal financial data will be required at a later date for finalists. This information is required by both the White House and the Senate Committee on the Judiciary before a finalist may move forward in the confirmation process. Click here for the questionnaire.

All questionnaires should be submitted with a letter of interest. References and letters of recommendation are welcome. The letter of interest, questionnaire, and any accompanying documents must be emailed to [email protected] by December 12, 2022, or postmarked to Senator Fischer’s Washington offices by December 5, 2022.

Candidates submitting by mail should address all materials to Senator Fischer at 454 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510.

For questions about these processes, please contact Senator Fischer’s Washington office at 202-224-6551.