April Is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

(KFOR April 1, 2023) April is designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Law enforcement agencies across the country are asking drivers to put their cell phone on the do not disturb setting while they are driving. The Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its ‘Red Light/Distracted Driving’ Traffic Enforcement

Project beginning Saturday April 1, 2023, and will continue through Saturday, April 22, 2023.

This project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers near high crash intersections to watch for red light violations. There will be strict enforcement of traffic signal violations. Officers will also be watching for drivers who are texting while driving. The fine for violating a traffic control signal is $75 and $200 for texting while driving.

According to statistics provided by the Nebraska chapter of the National Safety Council, Nebraska has seen an increase of 31.7% in distracted driving crashes since 2010.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware of traffic signals and to put down their cell phones. Please arrive alive at your destination, the text or phone call can wait.