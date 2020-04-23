Area and State Tournament Play For Legion Baseball Cancelled, Regular Season Still On For Now
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 23)–The coronavirus continues to impact future dates for events and activities and postseason play for Legion Baseball in Nebraska is the latest victim.
On their website, officials with Nebraska’s American Legion Baseball says the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has cancelled “all Area and State postseason playoff tournaments.” The committee says it’s their intention to hold as much or part of the regular season statewide that the current COVID-19 situation allows. Local communities and regional areas of the state are allowed to hold their own tournaments “as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.”
No practices are allowed, until the Athletic Committee announces a specific date to start. Once a date has been set, teams will be required to practice 14 days before their first game of the season.
Governor Pete Ricketts will determine a date when youth sports can resume. Once that has been done, all Legion Baseball teams will still need to follow local, state and national health measures.