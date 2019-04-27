Arkansas Attorneys Asking Nebraska About Fentanyl From Last Execution

The state of Nebraska has been ordered to turn over information to attorneys in Arkansas on where they bought the fentanyl for their latest execution.

A federal judge ordered the information released after attorneys in a murder trial there said it’s crucial to their case. Nebraska has been been refusing to turn the information over to local media.

The latest execution of Carey Dean Moore occurred on August 14th, 2018 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

