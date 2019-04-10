Armed Robberies Believed Related

2 robberies, 5 minutes apart, just blocks from each other…Police believe they are related. Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS just before 12:30 Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of Walker Ave, a stranger put a gun to a man’s chest, demanding money. When the man said he didn’t have any, the gunman pointed the weapon at the man’s head and asked again. The man handed over his wallet. 5 minutes later at Cotner and Adams streets, a woman was approached by an armed man demanding money. He stole her purse. The description of the suspect is similar in both robberies…a 5′ 5″ black male in his 30s.

READ MORE: Election results