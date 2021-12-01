Armed Robbery At Central Lincoln Convenience Store Remains Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 1)–Lincoln Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery just before midnight Tuesday at the Kwik Shop off of 27th and “W” Streets.
Officer Erin Spilker says the 48-year-old woman working at the time saw two men walk in with face coverings, when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded money. Both men took and undisclosed amount of money and left the store. The woman was hurt.
If you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.