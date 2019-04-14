Armed Robbery In Northwest Lincoln Saturday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after 8pm Saturday at NW 12th Street and West Cornhusker Highway.

According to a news release, a 19-year-old man said he was walking under the Interstate 80 bridge over West Cornhusker when an unknown man approached him with a knife and demanded money.

The victim gave the suspect money and the suspect punched him in the face and stomach before running southbound.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

