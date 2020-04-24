Arrest For Shots Fired In South Lincoln Neighborhood

      Breaking News
Apr 24, 2020 @ 7:16am
(KFOR NEWS  April 24, 2020)   Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS 31-year-old, Rafael Moreno for firing a handgun from a car Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 16th and D neighborhood around 6 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported seeing Moreno firing off rounds from a vehicle.  Moreno and a car with the handgun inside were found not far from the scene.  Capt. Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS 5 spent shell casings were found on the street.

Moreno was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on two weapons charges.

