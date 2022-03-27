Arrest made after knife attack sends man to the hospital

LINCOLN (Mar. 27, 2022 – KFOR) – A 29-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was stabbed multiple times on Sunday morning.
Lincoln Police responded to the area of the 14th and E Streets just before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday on reports of a man being stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found the victim as well as multiple witnesses to the crime.
The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
49-year-old George Hare, who remained on the scene, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.