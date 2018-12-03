Arrest Made In July Bank Robbery

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery at West Gate Bank in Lincoln on July 13.

Donnell Murphy was taken into custody by authorities in Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 29. He was taken into custody for three felony warrants.

An arrest warrant was issued for Murphy on July 13 after he allegedly robbed West Gate Bank, near 17th and South Streets that same day. Police say he handed a note over demanding money, while holding a gun.

Murphy is also a suspect in at least two other robbery cases.