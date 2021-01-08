Arrest Made In Early December Shooting Outside Northwest Lincoln Home
January Wheeler (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–An update to a shooting that happened in early December at a northwest Lincoln home near 1st and Adams, where a 37-year-old man was shot but continues to recover from his wounds.
Through interviews and tips, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said U.S. Marshals, the Nebraska State Patrol and Gage County Sheriff’s office tracked down 41-year-old January Wheeler, who apparently shot the victim. The victim recently identified Wheeler as the suspect.
“The victim stated he went to a friend’s house in that area (200 block of Blue Flame Road) and was approached by Wheeler, who produced a handgun and shot him several times outside the home,” Spilker added.
Wheeler was arrested at a Beatrice motel late Thursday night for 1st-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.