Arrest Made In Friday Evening Shooting At Northeast Lincoln Home

Nov 1, 2021 @ 9:48am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 1)–Lincoln Police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, after he allegedly shot a 47-year-old woman at a northeast Lincoln home on Friday evening.

Officer Erin Spilker says the victim and Aaron West were at a home in the area of 46th and Cleveland, arguing before the shooting, when he allegedly threatened to shoot himself.  As the woman went to check on him, West allegedly fired a gun and wounded the victim in the lower back.  Spilker says the woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for non  life-threatening injuries.

Investigators talked to West and took him into custody.  Police Captain Max Hubka confirmed to KFOR News that the gun used has been recovered.

