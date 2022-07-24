Arrest Made In Homicide At Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to last Tuesday night’s homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, along with officers with Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday night arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik of Lincoln in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Benjamin Case on a boat at the Branched Oak Lake marina last Tuesday.
Rik was arrested in the parking lot outside of Nguyen Vapes off of 27th and “O” Street. He was arrested for first-degree murder, along with being cited for using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats.
The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has more information about this homicide, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.