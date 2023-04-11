Arrest Made In Monday Afternoon Carjacking Case in West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A 28-year-old man is behind bars, facing a charge of robbery after he allegedly held up two men early Monday afternoon in a drive-thru of a west Lincoln restaurant.

According to Lincoln Police, Gilberto Barrientos apparently used a machete to take the van from two people in the drive-thru of D’Leons near Highway 77 and West “O” Street.

He was later spotted at 27th and “O” and thanks to help from the State Patrol’s airwing with stop sticks deployed by troopers at NW 17th and West “O” Street, Barrientos was stopped and taken into custody without incident in the 200 block of NW 22nd Street.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday said that investigators found a pipe with suspected meth residue in it on Barrientos’ person. Aside from robbery, Barrientos was also arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.