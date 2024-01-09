Arrest Made in New Year’s Day Stabbing at Downtown Lincoln Nightclub

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing during a fight inside a downtown nightclub early on New Year’s Day.

An arrest affidavit says 22-year-old LeeAron Berks was arrested last Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, related to the stabbing inside Gravity at 12th and “O” Street. That affidavit also says the victim and Berks had personal problems with each other in the past.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim says he approached Berks to put an end to their feud, but Berks started hitting him and the victim fought back. Berks allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The 22-year-old victim was hospitalized with two large stab wounds to his back and another to the top of his head.

The investigation is ongoing.