Arrest Made In North Lincoln Stabbing

Furnished by Lincoln Police Department

Lincoln, NE (August 24, 2022) Lincoln Police have made an arrest for a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex at North 1st Street and Belmont Avenue. 18 year old Anthony Rouch of Lincoln was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The 39-year-old victim has been upgraded to stable condition.

Early Wednesday afternoon Rouch was taken into custody in the area of North 1st Street and West Garber Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing, and Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or to make an anonymous report by calling Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.