Arrest Made In Wednesday Homicide, Investigation Underway With Suspicious Death

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide reported Wednesday morning near 3rd and “P” Street.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Thursday said 55-year-old William Wright was arrested just after 7pm Wednesday near 1st and “Q” Street in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. Chief Ewins credits the hard work done around the clock by officers.

“Interviews with witnesses, people that were in the area during the incident. That’s what led us to (Wright),” Ewins said.

Ewins also noted that a suspicious death is under investigation near NW 12th and West Bond Street, where KFOR News later found out LPD was working that case at a Motel 6. She confirmed that the body in that case is that of a man.

Ewins adds that interviews and investigative efforts led officers to that location and everything is in the early stages of the investigation. She says they are trying to determine the time line of the homicide and suspicious death, but did mention the death on West Bond Street happened first. Ewins adds that Wright has been cooperative with officers in the investigation and the relationship between him and George isn’t clear yet.

Ewins says there is no ongoing threat to the general public and anyone with information or captured video of this incident, call Lincoln Police 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

LPD will have another news briefing on these cases Friday morning.