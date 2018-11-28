Arrests Made After Drugs, Gun Found In Man’s Car

Quinton Rivers (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Tonya Gartner (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Lincoln Police arrested two people after a revolver and suspected meth was found in their vehicle.

LPD said on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. officers contacted Quinton Rivers, 31, in a 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix near 18th and Knox streets.

Rivers had a suspended license and 8 prior convictions for driving under suspension.

He was taken into custody, and suspected methamphetamine was located in his pocket, while three digital scales and a .32 caliber revolver were found in the vehicle.

Rivers, a convicted felon, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The passenger, 32-year-old Tonya Gartner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

