Arrests Made In Lincoln Homicide

Yellow police tape in front of this home at 20th and Fairfield indicates a police investigation, after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries on July 31, 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Three men have been arrested for the July 31st homicide of 36-year-old Jessica Brandon of Lincoln. She was shot in an early morning break in at her Belmont area home. The three were identified by Lincoln Police as:

25-year-old Dante D. Williams, arrested in Omaha

26-year-old Damon D. Williams Jr., arrested in Texas

25-year-old Tawhyne M. Patterson, arrested in Texas

Lincoln Police say the investigation into the homicide and the motive leading up to it is ongoing. Additional arrests are possible. The LPD Criminal Investigations Unit is still analyzing witness statements, electronic and physical evidence, and following up on tips received from the public. They’re also encouraging anyone with information to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

The announcement by Lincoln Police noted that the three arrests were made with the help of Law Enforcement agencies “across the country”, and added that the information generated from citizens was crucial in identifying the people arrested