Arson Attacks Paralyze French High-Speed Rail Network Hours Before Start Of Olympics
July 26, 2024 5:55AM CDT
PARIS (AP) — The French national rail company says high-speed lines have been hit arson attacks that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the high-risk Olympics opening ceremony.
Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, the rail operator said.
Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.
Prosecutors opened an investigation, saying that the crimes could carry a 20-year sentence and fines of hundreds of thousands of euros.