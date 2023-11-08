Artificial Turf Installed for Baseball at Sherman Field

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–For the first time in 76 years of its existance, Sherman Field will feature artificial turf on the infield and have a natural grass outfield for baseball at the high school and Legion levels.

It’s part of improvements made to the stadium that’s home to high school and Legion Baseball off of 2nd and South Streets. Lincoln Parks and Rec Director Maggie Stuckey Ross told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Tuesday there were some needs that had to be taken care of. More than 37,000 square feet of artificial turf, regrading, new backstop padding, and the addition of a new drainage system.

The improvements will help reduce labor and material costs to maintain the facility and will minimize disruption to play caused by inclement weather. Sherman Field first opened in 1947 and is located inside Sampson Park. It was once home to minor league baseball, Nebraska Wesleyan baseball but has been the longtime home for high school and American Legion baseball in Lincoln.