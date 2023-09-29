As Employers Face Labor Shortages, Biden Administration Rolls Out Playbook For Training Workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs

. Worker shortages have been a frustration for some employers, who upped their investments in new factories and construction projects after President Joe Biden signed into law funding for infrastructure, computer chips and a shift toward renewable energy sources.

Finding employees to replace retirees also has become a challenge.

As part of the 2021 pandemic rescue package, state and local governments have committed $11 billion to worker training.

The money must be spent by the end of 2026.