A’s, Nevada Legislative Leadership Reach Tentative Agreement For New Ballpark

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a preliminary agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas.

The preliminary agreement indicates a funding bill could come to the Nevada Legislature in the coming days with less than two weeks until the session’s end.

It still needs approval from both the state Senate and Assembly.

The A’s have been looking for years for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season.