Assault at LCC Sends Inmate to Hospital
(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2020) An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) was hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate. The assault occurred inside the facility’s wood shop.
The injured inmate was attacked from behind and struck several times in the head with a large metal bar clamp. He was also stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver. Staff members converged on the scene quickly and restrained the armed inmate. The injured inmate was transported to the hospital. Based on initial reports he sustained head injuries, puncture wounds and potential broken bones.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the assault. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
