Assault At LCC Sends Inmate To Hospital
(KFOR NEWS April 12, 2021) An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) went to the hospital Saturday night for the treatment of serious* injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate in their shared cell.
About 40 minutes before to the assault, staff members broke up an argument between both men. Later, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and additional staff members were called to the cell to separate them. The injured inmate was assessed by medical staff and was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. An investigation was launched.
Findings of that investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
