Assemble Lincoln Announces Shortlisting of Sites for Downtown Convention Center

LINCOLN–(PRESS RELEASE – July 11)– Assemble Lincoln, Lancaster County’s standing committee overseeing the development of Lincoln’s Downtown Convention Center, is pleased to announce the shortlisting of three potential sites for the new Downtown Lincoln Convention Center.

After careful consideration and evaluation, the following sites have been selected to proceed to the next phase of the selection process:

• Garfield Public/Private Site

• REV Development Site

• Post Office in the Haymarket

Senator Eliot Bostar, Chair of Assemble Lincoln, commented on the announcement, “This is a transformative project for Lincoln, one that promises to boost the local economy. The rigorous selection process ensures that we’re advancing with the best possible sites.”

Kenny Zoeller, Vice-Chair of Assemble Lincoln, shared, “The technical rigor of the site evaluation reflects our commitment to building the right facility for Lincoln and the State of Nebraska.”

Michael Delano Jr., SVP of Project Development at Legends, added, “Our commitment to a meticulous and transparent selection process ensures that each shortlisted site is thoroughly evaluated to best serve Lincoln and its residents. Every detail is being carefully considered, reflecting our dedication to building the right facility. This transformative project promises to revitalize downtown, boost the local economy, and set the foundation for future community engagement and growth.”

This decision marks a significant step forward in the efforts to bring a world-class convention center to Downtown Lincoln. Each of these sites offers unique advantages, and Assemble Lincoln looks forward to further discussion with stakeholders and the community as this exciting development initiative moves forward.