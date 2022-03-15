At-Home Test Kits Available From Health Department

(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has received its allotment of at-home test kits from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The kits are now available in the main lobby of LLCHD, 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. A limited number of kits will be available daily.
At-Home Test Reporting:
The Health Department has launched a new resource which gives Lancaster County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information.
The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential.
People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
