At Least Fifteen Bridges Damaged Across Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reporting that

at least fifteen bridges on the State highway system have washed out or have been damaged.

The known bridges are:

Highway 11 just south of Butte

Highway 12 Mormon canal west of Niobrara

Highway 12 Niobrara River west of Niobrara

Highway 13 East of Hadar

Highway 15: Two bridges resulting in a closure from Linwood Spur to south of Schuyler

Highway 14: Two bridges resulting in a closure from the junction of Highway 92 to Albion

Highway 39 just south of Genoa

Highway 57 south of Stanton

Highway 94 Truss Bridge east of Pender

Highway 116 South of Dixon

Highway 121 South of Yankton

Highway 275 West Center Road

Highway 281 just south of Spencer

Truckers are advised to only take marked detours and avoid county roads in these areas. Many of the

county roads are unable to support semi-truck traffic.

NDOT will provide detours for each bridge that has either been washed out or requires repair through

511.nebraska.gov

