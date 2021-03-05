ATM burglarized

Pinnacle Bank 6145 Havelock
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2021) An ATM was burglarized early Friday morning outside a Pinnacle Bank branch at 6145 Havelock.
Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS it appears a white Ford pickup stolen from a nearby church was used to yank the ATM open. Suspects used a tow-strap to open the ATM and steal cash, but Capt. Hubka tells us, at this time, bank management has not determined how much is missing. Security video will be helpful.
