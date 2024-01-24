Attempted Burglary at South Lincoln Smoke Shop Early Wednesday

Still phot of the suspect Jeep at the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near 48th and Old Cheney early on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–An attempted break-in early Wednesday morning at a south Lincoln smoke shop is under investigation.

Police were called to Cloud 9 near 48th and Old Cheney about an alarm sounding. Arriving officers found tire tracks that led to the front of the business and they saw a damaged window and wall.

Captain Todd Kocian says a security camera caught the driver of a red Jeep Patriot SUV backing into the building several times trying to get inside, but was not successful and drove away.

Damage estimates are around $11,000. Captain Kocian said investigators believe the same Jeep was used during a burglary on Jan. 16 at Hemp Boss in southeast Lincoln. Arriving officers found the front glass door to be broken and various vape-related products scattered around the floor. Damage to the business was estimated at $1,000.

Kocian said the Jeep has damage to the rear bumper and a broken driver’s side taillight.