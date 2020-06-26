Attempted Robbery Early Friday Morning Under Investigation
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–An attempted robbery early Friday morning near 42nd and Huntington is under investigation, according to Lincoln Police.
It was around 5am, where, police say, a 33-year-old man had been walking his dogs when another man contacted him. After talking for a few minutes, the man pulled out a knife and demanded the man drive him to an ATM.
Police say the victim tried to talk his way out of the robbery and, after a brief struggle, he ran away with no loss or injuries. Police don’t have a suspect description, but are doing following up, including collecting digital and forensic evidence.