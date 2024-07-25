Attorney General Hilgers Announces Victory in Stopping Biden Administration’s Title IX Rule

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–A preliminary injunction has been issued by the U.S. District Court in eastern Missouri in an Arkansas case against the U.S. Department of Education that stops a new Title IX rule from the Biden Administration.

Nebraska, Arkansas and Missouri are among six states that filed a lawsuit on May 7 against the new interpretation for Title IX. A news release from Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers says the injunction stops the plan to allow men into women’s and girls locker rooms, restrooms and showers and to allow males onto girls’ sports teams.

Hilgers says the new rule also protects teachers, administrators and students from the threat of investigation or sanction for disagreeing with gender ideology.