Attorney General Reaches Out To Sex Abuse Victims

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is asking any victims of sexual abuse, either by clergy members or other adults, to report it to the proper authorities. Attorney General Doug Peterson said he’s issuing the statement in light of recent allegations of abuse by members of the clergy and other persons in positions of authority. Peterson said he is “committed to investigating allegations of abuse, advocating for victims, and pursuing criminal prosecutions of child exploitation crimes involving physical or sexual abuse.” He said his office will work closely with numerous partners including County Attorneys, law enforcement, and Child Advocacy Centers.

Peterson said anyone who has suffered abuse can report it by calling one of the following numbers:

Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-652-1999

Nebraska Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 1-800-422-1494

or their local police department.

Peterson also said anyone who is not a victim but has reason to believe abuse of a child has occurred, or a child is at risk, is required by law to report it. State law requires any person who suspects a child has been physically or sexually abused or neglected to report it promptly to one of the numbers provided above or to a law enforcement agency.

He added that it’s important to speak up so perpetrators are brought to justice and other possible victims are protected from future harm. His statement ended by saying that all state and local public safety agencies are devoted to the protection of children and are eager to help the victims of those crimes, “no matter when and where they may have occurred and regardless of who may be the perpetrator.”