ATV Crash Leaves Rural Waverly Boy With Head Injuries
WAVERLY–(KFOR May 21)–A 9-year-old boy remains in critical condition, after he suffered severe head trauma in an ATV crash Wednesday night at his home north of Waverly, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday.
Deputies were called to a home near 162nd and Branched Oak Road about a medical emergency and found out the boy had been riding the ATV, crashed head-on into a tree and was thrown off. Sheriff Wagner says the 9-year-old was not wearing a helmet.
“His father witnessed the crash, as well,” Wagner said.
The boy was life-flighted to a Lincoln hospital, but later transferred by ambulance to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Deputies are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.