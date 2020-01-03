Audit Finds Alvo Official Used Public Money For Personal Expenses
ALVO–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Alvo Fire Chief Ben Glantz is accused of using about $18,000 in public money for personal reasons, including a home mortgage, according to an audit.
On Thursday, Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen submitted the audit to the Alvo Village Board. It shows questionable spending from the fire department by Glantz between January 2018 to September 2019.
Glantz not only serves as fire chief, but also serves on the village board and is the village water operator.